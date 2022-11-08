David Mattson, 61

David W. Mattson, age 61, of Maplewood, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly at his home on October 25, 2022. Dave was adopted by his loving parents Kermit and Marilyn (Rugg) Mattson on January 30, 1961 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. David graduated from Austin High School in Austin, MN; he furthered his education in Staples, MN for Heavy Equipment.

David worked many years forklift operator and drove dump trucks too. When he was not working, he would try to spend as much time as he could with his daughter Stephanie. She was the joy in his life; David was extremely proud of everything that she did and supported her with all his heart. Every project she made he kept and displayed in his home.

David is survived by his loving daughter, Stephanie Brenner; Sister, Sara Robinson; Stephanie’s mom, Renee Brenner; Aunts and Uncles: William (Bette) Rugg, and Noel (Thomas) Moore. David was preceded in death by his parents, Kermit and Marilyn Mattson; Aunt LaVonne Elmer, Uncle Robert Rugg, Aunt Jane Crawford, Uncle Stewart Mattson, and Uncle Loren Mattson.

A gathering of friends and family will start at 2:00pm with a prayer service at 3:30pm on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at O’Connell Family Funeral Home: 1339 Orrin Road, Prescott, WI 54021.

Services are entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services of Prescott, www.oconnellfuneralservices.com, 715-262-5404