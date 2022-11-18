Convictions: Nov. 6-13

Published 5:59 pm Friday, November 18, 2022

By Daily Herald

— Christopher Nathaniel Easley, 31, Austin, was sentenced to 21 months in prison for felony escape from custody.

— Maguel Marie Hampton, 20, Kearney, Missouri, was sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation for gross misdemeanor carry pistol without a permit. He must remain law abiding and pay a $600 fine.

Kasey Thomas Katusky, 29, Rochester, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor harassment; violate restraining order within 10 years of previous domestic violence conviction. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 362 days in jail. He was given credit for three days served.

Shawn Marie Stellmach, 48, Rose Creek, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for drugs-second degree sale 10 grams or more-a narcotic other than heroin within 90 day period. She must follow several conditions and pay a $1,000 fine. Failure to do so could result in 129 months in prison.

Jacob Robert Kaput, 36, Rochester, was sentenced to seven years supervised probation for felony first degree DWI-under influence of alcohol. He must follow several conditions, pay a $50 fine and $4,500 in restitution. Failure to do so could result in 72 months in prison.

Michael Dale Vanbuskirk, 32, Sargeant, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony first degree DWI under influence of controlled substances. He must follow several conditions and pay a $900 fine. Failure to do so could result in 48 months in prison. He was also sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony second degree burglary-unoccupied dwelling. He must follow several conditions and pay a $50 fine. Failure to do so could result in 30 days in jail. He was also sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony possess stolen property.

— Weston William Zuehl, 39, Austin, was sentenced to three years supervised probation for felony fleeing peace officer in motor vehicle. He must follow several conditions, pay a $50 fine and $3,318.12 in restitution. Failure to do so could result in 13 months in prison.

More News

Delivering Santa’s magic

Austin sophomore elected to MAAPS state office

Hometown Christmas brings back old favorites

Zonta kicking off its annual anti-violence campaign

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections