Convictions: Nov. 6-13 Published 5:59 pm Friday, November 18, 2022

— Christopher Nathaniel Easley, 31, Austin, was sentenced to 21 months in prison for felony escape from custody.

— Maguel Marie Hampton, 20, Kearney, Missouri, was sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation for gross misdemeanor carry pistol without a permit. He must remain law abiding and pay a $600 fine.

— Kasey Thomas Katusky, 29, Rochester, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor harassment; violate restraining order within 10 years of previous domestic violence conviction. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 362 days in jail. He was given credit for three days served.

— Shawn Marie Stellmach, 48, Rose Creek, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for drugs-second degree sale 10 grams or more-a narcotic other than heroin within 90 day period. She must follow several conditions and pay a $1,000 fine. Failure to do so could result in 129 months in prison.

— Jacob Robert Kaput, 36, Rochester, was sentenced to seven years supervised probation for felony first degree DWI-under influence of alcohol. He must follow several conditions, pay a $50 fine and $4,500 in restitution. Failure to do so could result in 72 months in prison.

— Michael Dale Vanbuskirk, 32, Sargeant, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony first degree DWI under influence of controlled substances. He must follow several conditions and pay a $900 fine. Failure to do so could result in 48 months in prison. He was also sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony second degree burglary-unoccupied dwelling. He must follow several conditions and pay a $50 fine. Failure to do so could result in 30 days in jail. He was also sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony possess stolen property.

— Weston William Zuehl, 39, Austin, was sentenced to three years supervised probation for felony fleeing peace officer in motor vehicle. He must follow several conditions, pay a $50 fine and $3,318.12 in restitution. Failure to do so could result in 13 months in prison.