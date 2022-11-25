Community Salute: Community strong Published 5:59 pm Friday, November 25, 2022

There’s a common saying out there that goes: You don’t know what you got, until it’s gone.

Luckily, the Salvation Army doesn’t have to worry about that thanks to a number of people and organizations in the community.

Every Monday-Thursday, from 5-6 p.m., the Salvation Army hosts a warm dinner for those who need a meal or simply needs a place to go for fellowship.

However, challenges in staffing complicated the meal and the Salvation Army was looking at the very real possibility of stopping the meal because of pressures put on the staff.

But rather than let that happen, a community that recognizes this vital service, came together to take steps ensuring the meal would continue.

Volunteers began cooking and businesses began providing and the result has been a continuation of the meal.

Nobody should be made to feel beneath the dignity of a hot meal, but while vital it’s only part of the picture. Simply put, people feel better around other people and often food is at the heart of that.

Great conversations are had around food and for many, the food the Salvation Army serves may be one of the few times to share in conversation and the company of others.

More than ever people need each other. We need to feel close to those living in the same community we live in.

Nobody should got through life alone, especially during the holiday season where people are often coping with loneliness or loss or even a combination of the two.

The Salvation Army is there for people and we are happy that through the work of groups like the United Way of Mower County, Hormel and the selflessness of individuals, this important meal can continue on.

We are thankful for a community with people caring enough to give of their own time so that others can embrace and be embraced by this same community.