City reaches compensation agreement with MPEA Published 6:35 pm Tuesday, November 22, 2022

During its meeting Monday night, the Austin City Council approved the city’s revised classification and compensation plan, which resulted in a new base pay system.

The city reached an agreement with the Minnesota Public Employees Association, which represents police supervisor employees for wage increases over the next three years. The increase will be 4% for 2023, 3% for both 2024 and 2025.

Using this as a foundation, the city will continue negotiations with other bargaining groups.

Siding Project

The council approved the awarding of a bid for a Riverside Arena siding project to Equity Builders & Construction Services for $138,750.

The project, which was intially budgeted for $200,000, will include replacing the siding on both ends of the arena and right beneath the roofline.

During the same meeting, the council certified election results from this past election, which included the following:

• Jeff Austin — At-Large

• Laura Helle — First Ward

• Jason Baskin — Second Ward

• Joyce Poshusta — Third Ward

• Jeanne F. Sheehan — Utility Board Member

• Steve Greenman — Utility Board Member

In other news:

• The city approved Hormel Foundation grants for 2023 to the tune of $476,000. That amount includes $50,000 for the Austin Public Library to hire a technology coordinator for 2023 to help administer the hotspot program.

• The city recognized Randy Overock who is returning after nearly 43 years in Public Works. Overock started as a mechanic and eventually rose to shop supervisor.

“He was the last person that was hired in the 70s,” said Steven Lang, city engineer. “A long employment he had with the city and we wanted to recognize him for the time with us.”