Blue Devils suffer first loss in Itasca Published 9:48 am Thursday, November 10, 2022

The Riverland Community College men’s basketball team lost to Minnesota North College in Itasca by a score of 82-83 Wednesday.

Malik Cooper put up 25 points in the loss for the Blue Devils (1-1 overall).

RCC scoring: Malik Cooper, 25; Jourdan Weddle, 20; Oliha Loyal, 9; Jayden Hill, 7; Savier, McCall, 7; Zach Marland, 6; Amir Plair, 3; Raheem Brizendine, 2; Terry More, 2