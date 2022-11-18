Austin’s Walsh lands two top-10 finishes at state and divers each finish in the top-15 Published 2:30 pm Friday, November 18, 2022

The Packers wrapped up their season with some big finishes at the Minnesota Class A State Swimming and Diving finals at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center Friday.

Austin senior Olivia Walsh finished her career on a high note with the Packers as she reached the podium and took fifth in the 50-yard freestyle.

Walsh also took ninth in the 100-yard freestyle – an event she owns the AHS all-time record in.

Austin sophomore Reese Norton took 12th in diving and sophomore Alayna Kennedy took 13th. Both were in their first ever state diving competition.

AUSTIN RESULTS

50-yard freestyle: Olivia Walsh (seventh, 24.68)

100-yard freestyle: Olivia Walsh (ninth, 53.92)

Diving: Reese Norton (12th, 329.20); Alayna Kennedy (13th, 13th, 325.60)