All-Herald Football Team Published 5:44 pm Tuesday, November 22, 2022

OFFENSE

Brady Kittelson, quarterback, Blooming Prairie

The sophomore had a big debut season as starter as he completed 53 percent of his passes for 1,801 yards, 21 TDs and seven interceptions. Kittelson also ran for 489 yards (6.4 per carry) and six TDs.

Alex Lea, running back/tight end, Blooming Prairie

The sophomore held his own for the Awesome Blossoms as he had to be moved to halfback in week seven due to injuries. Lea finished with 528 receiving yards (15.5 per catch) and three TDs and he ran for 489 yards (6.4 per carry) and six TDs.

Corbin Ludemann, running back, Grand Meadow

The junior ran for 1,389 yards (6.8 per carry) and scored 21 TDs. Ludemann, who also had two kick returns for TDs, also spent time playing the ‘Wildcat’ position for a good portion of the season.

Trey Anderson, running back, Lyle-Pacelli

The senior ran for 961 yards with 13 TDs and he had 306 receiving yards with six TDs.

Luke Owens, offensive line, Austin

The senior led a unit that was effective throughout the season against some tough opponents.

Zander Jacobson, offensive line, Hayfield

The junior provided size and speed in the trenches for Hayfield.

David Christianson, offensive line Lyle-Pacelli

The senior led L-P to its best season in a decade with some physical play up at the point of attack.

Sam Pirkl, offensive line, Blooming Prairie

The senior played all three positions on the offensive line and he was crucial in opening lanes for the running backs.

Owen Krueger, offensive line, Blooming Prairie

The sophomore was big in the running game and at 6-foot, 4-inches and 295 pounds, he was quick enough to get out and block on screens passes.

Tommy Fritz, wide receiver, Austin

The versatile senior had 583 receiving yards and 4 TDs and he also had 219 receiving yards and three TDs.

Isaac Matti, wide receiver, Hayfield

The senior caught 31 passes for 710 yards (22.9 per catch) and nine TDs. He also ran for 71 yards (11.8 per carry) and two scores.

DEFENSE

Sam Pirkl, defensive line, Blooming Prairie

The senior had 43 total tackles, including 16 for a loss and four sacks.

Zander Jacobson, defensive line, Hayfield

The junior was in on 30 tackles, including 14 for a loss and five sacks. He also forced three fumbles and recovered one.

Sam Winkels, linebacker, Austin

The sophomore had 66 tackles, four sacks, one fumble recovery and an interception.

Alex Lea, linebacker, Blooming Prairie

The senior was in on 135 total tackles and he had 31 tackles for a loss, 8.5 sacks, one fumble forced and one interception.

Toby Holtz, linebacker, Austin

The senior finished with 82 tackles, one sack and forced fumble.

Peyton Roe, linebacker, LeRoy-Ostrander

The senior had 104 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Roe missed his junior season with a broken leg.

Peyton Ransom, defensive back, Austin

The junior was tied for third in the state with six interceptions.

Tommy Fritz, defensive back, Austin

The senior finished with 61 tackles, one fumble recovery and one interception for a score.

Tyson Stevens, defensive back, Southland

The sophomore had 95 tackles, one interception and one sack.

Corbin Ludemann, defensive back, Grand Meadow

The junior finished with 95 tackles, three interceptions, one sack and two fumble recoveries.

HONORABLE MENTION

Jack Lang, quarterback, Austin

The senior threw for 1,471 yards and 13 TDs.

Peyton Ransom, wide receiver, Austin

The junior hauled in 27 passes for 513 yards (19.0 per catch) and two TDS.

Manny Guy, wide receiver, Austin

The speedy senior had 18 catches for 419 yards (23.2 per catch) and six TDs.

Cade Christianson, wide receiver/defensive back, Blooming Prairie

The senior caught 45 passes for 723 yards (16.0 per catch) and nine TDs and he also ran for 191 yards (7.3 per carry) and a score.

Jake Truckenmiller, quarterback, Lyle-Pacelli

The senior passed for 588 yards and nine TDs and he ran for 234 yards and two TDs.

Dakota Retterath, defensive back, Austin

The junior had 46 tackles, one fumble recovery for a TD and three interceptions, including two for scores.

Isaac Harmening, running back/linebacker, Grand Meadow

The senior ran for 543 yards (6.8 per carry) and three scores and he also had 80 tackles, one interception and two fumble recoveries.

Jack Bruggeman, wide receiver, Southland

The junior was an explosive playmaker for the Rebels as he finished with 583 yards receiving (17.6 per catch) and seven TDs.

Noah Bauer, quarterback, Southland

The junior completed 45 percent of his passes for 1,299 yards for 12 TDs and 5 interceptions. Bauer ran for 110 yards (3.3 per carry) and a score.

Royce Jax, linebacker, Southland

The freshman had a breakout season as he had 83 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery.

Tyson Stevens, offensive line, Southland

The junior played center and guard for the Rebels as he was effective up front for a team that had a lot of success in the passing game.

Isaac Feleten, linebacker/running back, Southland

The senior ran for 367 yards (3.7 per carry) and five TDs and he had 80 tackles and one sack.

Ethan Pack, quarterback, Hayfield

The senior completed 44.8 percent of his passes for 1,276 yards with 14 TDs and eight interceptions.

Cole Selk, running back/wide receiver/linebacker, Hayfield

The senior had 287 rushing yards and four TDs and he had 211 receiving yards and two TDs. On defense, Selk had 41 tackles and two for a loss.

Peyton Roe, running back, LeRoy-Ostrander

The senior ran for 592 yards and he had 106 yards receiving with six total TDs.

Camden Hungerholt, quarterback/defensive back, LeRoy-Ostrander

The sophomore ran for 1,016 yards and 12 TDs, while going 91-for-185 with 1,260 yards passing with 11 TDs and six interceptions. Hungerholt had 52 tackles and two interceptions.

Carter Sweeney, wide receiver/linebacker, LeRoy-Ostrander

The sophomore had 34 catches for 687 yards and six TDs and added 70 tackles and one sack.