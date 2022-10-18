U of M Extension to host webinar series for cattle owners with a day job

The University of Minnesota Extension will host a three-part webinar series titled: Essentials for the cattle owner with a day job.

Zoom meetings will be held 8-9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, 10 and 17. The webinar series will focus on topics designed to help cattle owners that have obligations other than cattle such as an off the farm job or crop farming. Farmers, 4-H members, ag business professionals who work with farmers, and those interested in beef cows are invited to attend.

Nov. 3: Grazing strategies to reduce annual costs

Topics to be discussed: Grazing strategies and pasture set up to keep annual cost down with the overall goal of keeping things simple to maximize efficiency and save time.

Nov. 10: How to choose your calving season

Topics to be discussed: What should influence when you calve and how will that influence your marketing strategy? Considerations include scours, labor, time and space.

Nov. 17: Winter housing – space requirements, feeding strategies and spring scours

Topics to be discussed: The different options for housing cows in the winter and the considerations you should make when setting up your system.

Pre-registration is required by visiting z.umn.edu/beefowner. You will receive a Zoom link following registration. You only have to register once, and you will be registered for all subsequent webinars. If you are unable to attend the live sessions, you will receive the recordings for all the sessions via email at the end of the series. Any questions please contact Brenda Miller at nels4220@umn.edu.