Superlarks hold off Lyle-Pacelli, will play at Spring Grove Saturday

The No. 4 seeded Grand Meadow football team beat No. 4 Lyle-Pacelli (4-5 overall) 36-22 in a Section 1 nine man quarterfinal in GM Tuesday.

LP pulled to within 22-16 when Trey Anderson converted a two-yard TD run in the third quarter, but GM took a 28-16 lead when Ludemann ran for a 10-yard TD in the fourth quarter.

Ludemann also had a 77-yard kick-off return for a TD to snap an 8-8 tie in the second quarter.

GM (6-3 overall) will now play at top-seeded Spring Grove in a semifinal at 2 p.m. Saturday at 2 p.m.

GM STATS

Rushing: Corbin Ludemann, 19-for-114, 2 TDs; Jace Kraft, 13-for-87, 2 TDs; Cael Gilbert, 1-for-3

Passing: Ludemann, 5-for-6, 32

Receiving: Jace Kraft, 3-for-27; Connor Munson, 1-for-4; Gilbert, 1-for-1

LP STATS

Rushing: Jake Truckenmiller, 9-for-60; Trey Anderson, 17-for-49, TD; Hunter Bauer, 5-for-31, TD

Passing: Truckenmiller, 9-for-19, 120, 2 INT

Receiving: Bauer, 6-for-77; Anderson, 2-for-41; Mac Nelson, 1-for-2