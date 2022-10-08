Scarlets power past Packer football team

The Austin football team wasn’t able to match up with Mankato West in a 51-3 loss in Art Hass Stadium Saturday afternoon, but the Packers were able to make the Scarlets stay patient.

Austin’s defense only allowed one run of more than 15 yards and just three passes of more than 20 yards against a high powered Scarlet offense. Mankato West (6-0 overall), which won the Class AAAAA title last year, has now won 25 games in a row.

“You look at how they built that program. They do things the right way,” Austin head coach Ed Schmitt said. “They spend time in the offseason in the weight room and in seven on seven camps. That’s something that you want to emulate. They’re not just walking off the street and onto the field and beating people by 40 or 60 points.”

The Packers struggled to move the ball against West’s big defensive front, but Austin was able to get on the board when Joe Ewing connected on a 38-yard field goal to bring Austin within 38-3 in the third quarter.

West’s dominant defense gave its Austin a lot of short fields, but Schmitt was pleased with how his defense competed.

“They didn’t make a lot of big plays and the positive is that we felt like we made them earn it,” Schmitt said. “We wanted to compete and push them to see where we’re at, because we obviously know where they’re at.

Tommy Fritz had 83 total yards of offense to lead the Packers (1-4 overall).

SCORING SUMMARY

MW 16 22 13 0 – 51

Austin 0 0 3 0 – 3

First quarter

(MW) Jalen Smith 7 pass from No. Barton Mcanninch (Akim kick) (10 plays, 70 yards) 6:47

(MW) Elijah Bolman run (kick blocked) (3 plays, 43 yards) 4:24

(MW) Alex Akim 26 field goal (4 plays, (-4) yards) 1:52

Second quarter

(MW) Mcanninch 5 run (20 run) (9 plays, 88 yards) 7:10

(MW) Collin Johnston 9 pass from No. Mcanninch (Akim kick) 3:47

(MW) Brody Koberoski 43 pass from Mcanninch (Akim kick) (1 play, 43 yards) 1:15

Third quarter

(A) Joe Ewing 38 field goal (10 plays, 58 yards) 6:58

(MW) Elijah Green 40 run (Akim kick) (5 plays, 65 yards) 4:08

(MW) Collin Johnston 32 pass from Mcanninch (kick failed) (4 plays, 29 yards) 1:19

Fourth quarter

No scoring

AUSTIN STATS

Rushing: Tommy Fritz, 17-for-62; Kody Blom, 2-for-4; Jack Lang, 2-for-(-5)

Passing: Lang, 4-for-18, 60, 2 INT

Receiving: Isaac Osgood, 1-for-31; Fritz, 2-for-21; Cameron Swenson, 1-for-8

Penalties: 5-for-55

WEST STATS

Rushing: 187

Passing: 199

Penalties: 4-for-50