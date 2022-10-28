Sarah Lysne: The joy of rest

One day last week, I decided that I was going to pretend that I didn’t have ALS. I was going to do whatever I wanted to do. My mind was on board with this idea, but my body was not.

The next day I went to Mayo in Rochester. I had an appointment to learn more about my eye gaze device. The eye gaze device is an iPad with sensors that allow me to operate the device using only my eyes. The training was great, but I was exhausted. When we got home I didn’t take a nap. I was looking forward to family coming to visit that evening, and my mind was reeling with all I had learned during my training.

I stayed up too late and got up early the next morning to attend a church event. By that evening I was so tired that I couldn’t finish supper. I went to bed early, and after 10 hours of sleep, I felt normal again.

I know many people do not get enough rest. We push ourselves to the limit and beyond, but unfortunately our bodies pay for it.

I have learned that I will experience more joy if I accept my limitations and take care of myself.