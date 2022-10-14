Sarah Lysne: The joy of having a dog part II

A few months ago, my son and his girlfriend adopted a puppy from a pet rescue near Minneapolis. They named her Flora.

Flora is a great pyrenees black lab mix. She is black with large white paws and dark soulful eyes.

The first time I met Flora she was content to sit with me for a few minutes, but now she is like an active toddler.

On a recent visit she greeted me in the morning by jumping onto my lap and licking my face. It is nice to know that you are loved.

For those of you who are dog lovers like me, I hope you enjoy this poem. I wrote the poem several years ago, and it was inspired by our dog Hyland.

Ten Lessons I Learned From My Dog:

1. If you need thinking time, it’s ok to sit and stare into space.

2. If you are thirsty, drink water.

3. If you need affection, sit by your loved one and rest your head on their shoulder.

4. If you need someone’s full attention, you may have to bark at them.

5. If you feel energetic, go outside and run.

6. If you accidentally break something, it helps to hang your head and look sad.

7. If you are hungry, eat.

8. If someone is getting on your nerves, it’s OK to growl at them.

9. If your family has just arrived home, always go to greet them.

10. If you are tired, take a nap.