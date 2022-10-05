Reed honored for 30 years, retirement from county position

Last week, Mower County honored a number of employees for their years of employment within the county, ranging from five years all the way up and past 25 years.

One of those was higher than most and on Tuesday afternoon, during the Mower County Board of Commissioners meeting, Communications Clerk/Dispatcher Lori Reed was not only honored for 30 years of service, but also for her retirement.

Reed was recognized by the commissioners with a plaque as well as a wall display from the Mower County Sheriff’s Department.

“Lori has always been a constant for us,” Sheriff Steve Sandvik said. “She’s guided so many people through this profession and I’m so appreciative.”

Reed has been a constant around dispatch and the Law Enforcement Center over those three decades, not only in her role as dispatcher, but as a valued acquaintance with many police officers and sheriffs deputies.

Among those was retired Austin Police officer and current commissioner John Mueller.

“I’ve always appreciated you as a resource,” Mueller said. “Definitely well rounded in dispatch and communications. Not just in dispatch, but those things around you. Thank you for your service and your friendship.”