The Southland volleyball team lost to Kingsland by scores of 18-25, 25-18, 31-29, 25-21 in Adams Tuesday.

Naveah Shaw and Katelyn McCabe each had eight kills for the Rebels.

Southland stats: Breeley Galle 5 kills, 2 blocks; Bria Nelsen 10 set assists, 23 digs, 2 aces; Nevaeh Shaw 8 kills, 3 blocks; Shannon Kiefer 3 blocks, 3 aces; Katelyn McCabe 8 kills, 23 digs; Ava Payne 17 digs; Maren Wehrenberg 16 set assists