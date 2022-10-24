New fundraiser coming to fight cancer

Published 5:54 pm Monday, October 24, 2022

By Daily Herald

Jeremy Olson. Herald file photo

A familiar face is bringing a new fundraiser to Austin in the crusade against cancer.

Dutchtown Destruction, named for the Dutchtown Jumpers, will see participants pay $10 for a chance to wail on a pink-painted Lincoln Navigator. The event will take place at Hoot & Ole’s in Austin at 1 p.m. on Nov. 19.

Between now and Nov. 19, people can also pay $5 to put their name or the name of a loved on on the Navigator before it is destroyed.

Jeremy Olson, of the Dutchtown Jumpers, came up with the idea on the way to an event and had also seen a similar video. Olson got the Navigator from Pulver’s Towing, which was junking the vehicle. Pulver’s donated the vehicle to the cause.

All proceeds from the event will go to The Hormel Institute.

More News

Ex-Minneapolis cop pleads guilty in George Floyd killing

Minnesota group fights attempts to make voting harder

Brats are Back: After 13 years St. Michaels Bratwurst Supper to make its return

APS para charged with possessing, disseminating child porn

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections