New fundraiser coming to fight cancer

A familiar face is bringing a new fundraiser to Austin in the crusade against cancer.

Dutchtown Destruction, named for the Dutchtown Jumpers, will see participants pay $10 for a chance to wail on a pink-painted Lincoln Navigator. The event will take place at Hoot & Ole’s in Austin at 1 p.m. on Nov. 19.

Between now and Nov. 19, people can also pay $5 to put their name or the name of a loved on on the Navigator before it is destroyed.

Jeremy Olson, of the Dutchtown Jumpers, came up with the idea on the way to an event and had also seen a similar video. Olson got the Navigator from Pulver’s Towing, which was junking the vehicle. Pulver’s donated the vehicle to the cause.

All proceeds from the event will go to The Hormel Institute.