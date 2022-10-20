LP football team hits the .500 mark with win over Cardinals

The Lyle-Pacelli football team finished off one of its best regular seasons in over a decade when it topped LeRoy-Ostrander (2-6 overall) 45-0 in LeRoy Wednesday night.

Trey Anderson ran for 180 yards and four TDs for the Athletics (4-4 overall).

LP STATS

Rushing: Trey Anderson, 21-for-180, 4 TDs; Hunter Bauer, 18-for-106, TD; Truckenmiller, 6-for-30; Cayden Hansen, 5-for-15

Passing: Jake Truckenmiller, 3-for-9, 83, TD

Receiving: Mac Nelson, 1-for-41; David Christianson, 1-for-26, TD; Trey Anderson, 1-for-16

LO STATS

Rushing: Peyton Roe, 27-for-113

Passing: Reid Hungerholt, 2-for-3, 51

Receiving: Reid Hungerholt, 2-for-50; Peyton Roe, 1-for-46