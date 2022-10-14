Lea scores four times as BP crushes NRHEG

The Blooming Prairie football team beat New Richland-HEG (0-7 overall) by a score of 53-12 in New Richland Thursday.

Alex Lea had 128 yards rushing and three scores and he also caught a 33-yard TD pass for the Awesome Blossoms (4-3 overall).

BP STATS

Passing: Brady Kittelson, 8-for-18, 144, 3 TDs; Cannon Wacek, 3-for-3, 52, TD

Receiving: Cade Christianson, 4-for-63, TD; Dylan Anderson, 3-for-60, TD; Alex Lea, 1-for-33, TD; Drew Kubicek, 2-for-4, 33, TD

Rushing: Alex Lea, 22-for-128, 3 TDs; Cade Christianson, 8-for-100; Kittelson, 5-for-61, TD; Micah Donnelly, 3-for-8