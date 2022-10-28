Judy Kaye Johnson, 75

Judy Kaye Johnson, age 75, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Sacred Heart Care Center in Austin. Judy Kaye Opsahl was born on November 15, 1946, in Austin, Minnesota, to Theodore and Leona (Johnson) Opsahl. Judy graduated from Austin High School in 1964. On July 24, 1965, she was united in marriage to David Gollen Johnson. The couple was blessed with three sons. Judy worked as a housekeeper at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Austin for many years. She also was a waitress at many restaurants. Judy was a devoted and lifelong member of St. Olaf Lutheran Church. She taught Sunday school, was involved in Bible Study, Grandma’s Prayer Group, and made donuts, pies, and lefse at the church. Judy enjoyed the MN Vikings, watching and playing volleyball, and jumping on the trampoline. She also loved crossword puzzles, traveling, and spending time with her grandchildren. Judy enjoyed knitting and crocheting prayer shawls and afghans. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Judy is survived by her husband, David; sons, Shane (Jenny) Johnson, Dave (Kim) Johnson, and Chad (Joy) Johnson; grandchildren, Savannah (Jerimiah), Alexann (Fudo), Cory, Sara (Willy), Gage, Hannah, Alex, Seth, Ava, Luke, Summer and Myles; many great-grandchildren, Dylan, Amaya, Callie, River, Bennett, Isla, Gi’Anna, and Baylor; siblings, John (Vera) Opsahl and Victoria (Merrill) Sparks; and many nieces, nephews, and Bible Study friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Leona; siblings, LaVonne Rehnelt, Mavis Sherridan, Nancy Ratzlof, Patricia Riles, and Curt Opsahl; nephews, Delano Alberto Riles, Danny and Billy Dawes, and Tracy Brandt; great-nephew, Matthew Weichart; and great-niece, Isabella “Bella” Lerud-Brandt.

The funeral service for Judy will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin and will continue for one hour prior to the service at church on Thursday. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.