In Your Community: REACH students visit Institute
Published 5:17 pm Friday, October 14, 2022
The Hormel Institute hosted students from Austin Public Schools’ REACH program on Wednesday. The students participated in several activities:
• Using 3-D goggles, students were able to view cells and molecules in 3-D form.
• Liquid nitrogen experiments: Scientists used liquid nitrogen to freeze different items.
Students learned about Institute’s Cryo-EM microscope.
Students participated in a STEM Career Panel to learn about the many different jobs at the Institute.