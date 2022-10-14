In Your Community: REACH students visit Institute

Published 5:17 pm Friday, October 14, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Hormel Institute hosted students from Austin Public Schools’ REACH program on Wednesday. The students participated in several activities:

• Using 3-D goggles, students were able to view cells and molecules in 3-D form.

• Liquid nitrogen experiments: Scientists used liquid nitrogen to freeze different items.

Students learned about Institute’s Cryo-EM microscope.

Students participated in a STEM Career Panel to learn about the many different jobs at the Institute.

