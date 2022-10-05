Hayfield overcomes a heartbreaking injury to beat NRHEG

The Hayfield volleyball team shook off a major injury to a key player to top New Richland-HEG (16-4 overall) by scores of 25-17, 21-25, 25-22, 25-22 in New Richland Tuesday.

Hayfield senior Haeven Skjervem went down early with what appeared to be a broken tibia, but the team came together and rallied.

Reese Baumann had 21 kills and 10 digs for the Vikings (13-6 overall) and Sydney Risius had 30 digs and 40 set assists.

“The girls were pretty shaken up (when Haeven was injured), but we were able to regroup and come back to win. A lot of girls stepped up in different ways tonight that helped us get the win,” Hayfield head coach Johanna Kruger said. “It’s so tough losing any player. But to lose a three year starter, captain and someone who bleeds volleyball is very heartbreaking. She will be a great leader off the court for us the remaining of the season.”

Hayfield stats: Ava Carney, 36 digs; Reese Baumann, 21 kills, 10 digs, 5 blocks; Breanna Subbert, 1 kill, 5 digs; Autumn Bjornson, 2 kills, 19 digs; Allison Meier, 8 kills, 10 digs, 2 blocks; Sydney Risius, 30 digs, 7 kills, 40 set assists; Kristen Watson, 10 digs; Jenna Kocke, 5 kills, 15 digs; Natalie Beaver, 7 kills