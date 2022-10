The No. 10 seeded Grand Meadow volleyball team was swept by No. 7 Alden-Conger (21-9 overall) in a Section 1A tournament opener in Alden Friday.

Lauren Queensland had nine kills for the Superlarks (17-12 overall).

GM stats: Kendyl Queensland, 8 kills; Lauren Queensland, 9 kills, 15 digs; Rebecca Hoffman, 4 kills; Lexy Foster, 5 kills; Isabelle Fretty, 23 set assists, 15 digs; Sydney Cotten, 21 digs