Century grabs its first win against Packer football team

The Austin football team lost to Rochester Century (1-4 overall) 20-7 in Rochester Saturday night.

Isaac Osgood caught an 18-yard TD from Jack Lang for the Packers (1-4 overall).

Century blocked a field goal and ran it back for a TD to swing the game in their favor.

AUSTIN STATS

Passing: Jack Lang, 11-for-31, 193, TD

Receiving: Peyton Ransom, 6-for-102; Tommy Fritz, 2-for-55; Isaac Osgood, 2-for-31, TD; Manny Guy, 1-for-5

Rushing: Fritz, 19-for-70; Lang, 3-for-3

Defense: Sam Winkels, 2.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery; Mason Callahan, 1 sack; Luke Owens, .5 sack; Ransom, 1 interception