Burros knock off Rebels

The No. 7 seeded Southland football team lost to No. 2 Lanesboro (8-1 overall) in a Section 1 nine man quarterfinal in Lanesboro Tuesday.

The Rebels (1-8 overall) trailed 15-6 at halftime.

SOUTHLAND STATS

Passing: Noah Bauer, 9-for-25, 91, TD; Maverick Hanna, 1-for-1, 17

Receiving: Jack Bruggeman, 3-for-52, TD; Noah Goergen, 1-for-17; Isaac Felten, 2-for-14; Sam Boe, 1-for-9; Tyson Stevens, 2-for-9; Kaleb Yunker, 1-for-7

Rushing: Jake Stroup, 7-for-25; Wyatt Krull, 1-for-4; Felten, 5-for-2