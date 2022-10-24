Bruins take two from Bobcats over the weekend

Published 9:28 am Monday, October 24, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Austin Bruins swept Bismarck with a 5-3 win on Friday and a 3-2 shootout win on Saturday in two games played in Bismarck over the weekend.

Saturday’s shootout saw 16 attempts before Matthew Desiderio sealed the win after Austin goalie Trent Wiemken stopped four straight Bismarck attempts.

Saturday’s game

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 1 1 0  0  1  – 3

Bismarck 1 1 0  0  0  –  2

First period

(B) Drew Holt (Patrick Johnson) 7:17

(A) Watler Zacher (Dylan Cook, Matthew Desiderio) 14:32

Second period

(A) Ocean Wallace (Cook, Gavin Morrissey) (power play) 

(B) Vertti Jantunen (Johnson) 19:27

Third period

No scoring

Power plays: Austin – 1-for-6; Bismarck 0-for-5

Shots: Austin – 36; Bismarck – 34

Friday’s game

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 1 2 2  – 5

Bismarck 0 1 2  – 3

First period

(A) Josh Giuliani (Gavin Morrissey, Ocean Wallace) (power play) 17:13

Second period

(B) Patrick Johnson (short handed) 2:03

(A) Austin Salani (James Goffredo, Walter Zacher) 12:28

(A) Ethan Lindahl (Salani, Jackson Luther) 19:47

Third period

(B) Julian Beaumont (Mitch Simmons, Nolan Nenow) 2:15

(A) Jackson Luther (Ethan Lindahl, Adler Johnston) 2:32

(B) Evan Hunter (Michael, Vertti Jantunen) 18:53

(A) Luther (Salani, Nate Looft) 19:47

Power plays: Austin – 1-for-3; Bismarck – 1-for-5

Shots: Austin – 26; Bismarck – 38

 

