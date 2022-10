The Blooming Prairie football team edged out Medford (2-6 overall) 19-18 in BP Wednesday.

Cade Christianson had 153 receiving yards and two TDs for BP (4-4 overall).

BP STATS

Rushing: Alex Lea, 28-for-112; Brady Kittelson, 16-for-61, TD; Cade Christianson, 2-for-9

Passing: Brady Kittelson, 10-for-14, 178, 2 TD

Receiving: Cade Christianson, 7-for-153, 2 TDs; Lea, 3-for-25