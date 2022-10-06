Austin’s Shute takes 10th in Ev Berg Invite

The Packer boys took 11th and the Austin girls took 10th at the 13-team Ev Berg cross country Invite in Owatonna Thursday.

Marissa Shute took 10th for the Packer girls and Thomas Herrick took 21st for the boys.

BOYS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Lakeville North 31; 2. Rosemount 33; 3. Rochester Mayo 126; 4. Owatonna 150; 5. Winona 151; 6. Mankato West 175; 7. Albert Lea 176; 8. Northfield 191; 9. Eagan 216; 10. Rochester John Marshall 234; 11. Austin 244; 12. Rochester Century 295; 13. ZMKW 410

Austin: Thomas Herrick (21st, 16:53.68); Thomas Asmus (32nd, 17:13.22); Joseph Garry (61st, 17:55.75); Joseph Hilkin (63rd, 17:58.57); Noah Sash (67th, 18:07.96)

GIRLS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Eastview 79; 2. Owatonna 84; 3. Northfield 99; 4. Eagan 138; 5. Mankato West 141; 6. Lakeville North 145; 7. Rochester Century 166; 8. Rosemount 189; 9. Rochester John Marshall 222; 10. Austin 227; 11. Winona 304; 12. Rochester Mayo 307; 13. ZMMKW 338

Austin: Marissa Shute (10th, 19:09.34); Sydney Lewis (44th, 20:36.45); Kya McManus (45th, 20:37.72); Grace Vorherms (64th, 21:22.22); Cassidy Shute (66th, 21:27.17)