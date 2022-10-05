Austin man gets prison time in three separate cases

An Austin man has been sentenced to hefty prison time in three different cases that initially included a total of seven felony counts and one gross misdemeanor.

Jerry Arthur Hoy, 51, was sentenced to 27 months in prison for felony domestic assault with two other felonies being dismissed along with a gross misdemeanor count of interfering with an emergency call.

In another case, he was sentenced to 54 months in prison for felony first degree DWI, which involved methamphetamines. In that case, two other felony drug charges for possession were dismissed.

Finally, he was sentenced to 75 months for felony second degree drug sales.

All three cases will be served concurrently.

The domestic assault charge dates back to May 17 of this year and involved the assault of a woman he was in a relationship with at the time. According to the court complaint, Hoy struck the victim several times and smashed her head into a wall and bathroom sink.

The victim told officers that she had been struck over 50 times and at one point had been strangled to the point of nearly passing out.

The victim made a call to a friend asking him to call 911 and eventually was able to flee the house and get into a vehicle driven by another female to wait until officers arrived on scene.

The victim also stated at one point, “I thought he was going to kill me over talking to him disrespectfully.”

According to court documents, Hoy has several past domestic assault instances dating back to 2012.

Prior to that incident, Hoy was charged for felony sales after he sold drugs to a confidential informant on March 10 of this year.

After the purchase, the CRI turned over what was later determined to be 27.81 grams of methamphetamines.

Going further back, Hoy was the driver in an incident of theft at Walmart on Oct. 24, 2021. When stopped, the officer noted Hoy as having dilated pupils, twitching hands and feet and slurred speech. Subsequently, Hoy failed three separate sobriety tests and was arrested.

Hoy admitted to using that morning.

A search of the vehicle turned up a yellowish/white powder that turned out to be a mixture of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and 4-anilino-N-phenethylpiperdeine. A urine test turned up amphetamine and methamphetamine in Hoy’s system.

Hoy’s history also shows a long list of drug-related offenses.