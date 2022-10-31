Packers take 7th at Big Nine meet, Walsh wins 100-free Published 4:39 pm Monday, October 31, 2022

The Austin girls swimming and diving team took seventh place out of 12 teams a the Big Nine meet in Rochester Saturday.

Austin senior Olivia Walsh took first in the 100-yard freestyle and third in the 50-freestyle, Reese Norton took third in diving and Gracie Greenman was sixth in the 500-yard freestyle and seventh in the 100-yard backstroke.

Century won the Big Nine meet for the seventh year in a row.

AUSTIN RESULTS

200-medley relay: Gracie Greenman, Addison Tobak, Addison Walsh, Sydney Tobak (ninth, 2:06.56)

200-freestyle: Abbie Boysen (12th, 2:12.59); Leah Pischke (29th, 2:23.19)

200-individual medley: Addison Tobak (30th, 2:42.67)

50-freestyle: Olivia Walsh (third, 24.89); Alivia Hemry (14th, 26.64); Anita Rao (33rd, 29.49)

Diving: Reese Norton (third, 312.55); Claire Pepper (19th, 161.25)

100-butterfly: Addison Walsh (20th, 1:12.86)

100-freestyle: Olivia Walsh (first, 54.61); Alivia Hemry (16th, 59.55); Abbie Boysen (19th, 1:00.30)

500-freestyle: Gracie Greenman (sixth, 5:40.11); Leah Pischke (34th, 6:33.73)

200-freestyle relay: Alivia Hemry, Abbie Boysen, Gracie Greenman, Olivia Walsh (second, 1:45.61)

100-backstroke: Gracie Greenman (seventh, 1:04.26); Katherine Diaz (38th, 1:26.30); Alayna Jovaag (39th, 1:29.59)

100-breaststroke: Addison Walsh (23rd, 1:21.10); Addison Tobak (28th, 1:23.17); Anita Rao (29th, 1:23.49)

400-freestyle relay: Olivia Walsh, Abbie Boysen, Leah Pischke, Alivia Hemry (sixth, 4:02.35)