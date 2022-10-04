4-H’ers present their best in 4-H State Dog Show

4-H youth from Mower County participated in the Minnesota 4-H State Dog show Sept. 24-25. In total, 307 youth and 354 dogs from across the state participated in this annual event, held at the 4-H Building on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

Over the two-day event, 4-H’ers demonstrated their skills and knowledge in agility, obedience, showmanship, and rally, competing against other youth in their age group and experience level.

Youth members of the Minnesota 4-H Dog Project learn to train and build a trusting relationship with their pet. Topics of study include canine behavior, breed characteristics, diseases, ethics, grooming, health, nutrition, responsible breeding, service dogs, therapy dogs, dog-related careers, and the wide array of dog sports.

“Youth learn so much responsibility from training their dog and competing in the 4-H State Dog Show,” said Kim Lambert, one of the many caring adults who volunteer with the 4-H Dog Project statewide. “These kids work all year long, building strong partnerships with their dogs. If they don’t work carefully with their dogs, the dogs won’t work for them. The responsibility kids learn here they can use forever.”

The following youth were members of the Mower County delegation:

Dog, Agility — Beginner — 4, 8 and 12 inches

• Lillianna Zago, Lyle Area Willing Workers, Red

• Brooke Bally, Red Rock Rangers 4-H Club, Red

Dog, Agility — Jumpers 1A — 4, 8 and 12 inches

• Lillianna Zago, Lyle Area Willing Workers, Blue

• Brooke Bally, Red Rock Rangers 4-H Club, Blue

Dog, Agility — Jumpers 3 — 16 and 20 inches — all Grades

• Gabriana Benson, Racine Ramblers 4-H Club, Blue

Dog, Obedience — Beginner

• Brooke Bally, Red Rock Rangers 4-H Club, Blue