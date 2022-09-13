Summerset set to perform ‘The Thanksgiving Play’

Summerset Theatre will extend its 54th season this fall and stage the satirical comedy, “The Thanksgiving Play” by Larissa FastHorse.

Summerset Theatre will perform “The Thanksgiving Play,” on Nov. 19-20 at the Frank W. Bridges Theatre as a special fundraising event in partnership with the Riverland Foundation. All proceeds will benefit the Riverland Scholarship Fund.

Good intentions collide with absurd assumptions in Larissa FastHorse’s wickedly funny satire, as a troupe of terminally “woke” teaching artists scrambles to create a pageant that somehow manages to celebrate both Turkey Day and Native American Heritage Month.

Open auditions for The Thanksgiving Play will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Sept. 20-21 at the Frank W. Bridges Theatre on the East Campus of Riverland Community College.

Participants can attend on either date. No experience is required. Rehearsals will start in mid-October. Visit www.summersettheatre.org for more detailed audition information, along with a complete list of characters.

“This play is one of the funniest shows I have ever read,” said Randal J. Forster, co-executive director for Summerset Theatre. “It also makes the audience think about how we traditionally view Thanksgiving.”

Visit www.summersettheatre for more information. Tickets for The Thanksgiving Play will go on sale Oct. 1. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students.