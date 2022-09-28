Shute takes second as Packer girls take third in Mankato

The Austin girls took third and the Packer boys were sixth in the Mankato West Cross Country Invite Tuesday.

Marissa Shute took second for the Packers.

GIRLS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Mankato West 35; 2. Mankato East 64; 3. Austin 74; 4. Rochester Mayo 96; 5. Rochester John Marshall 105; 6. Chanhassen 119

Austin: Marissa Shute (second, 19:58.25); Kya McManus (13th, 21:44.88); Sydney Lewis (15th, 21:47.51); Grace Vortherms (24th, 22:32.62); Cassidy Shute (26h, 22:51.22)

BOYS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Mankato East 40; 2. Albert Lea 67; 3. Rochester Mayo 68; 4. Mankato West 92; 5. Rochester John Marshall 126; 6. Austin 142; 7. Chanhassen 158; 8. St. Peter 228

Austin: Thomas Herrick (ninth, 17:28.43); Thomas Asmus (14th, 17:40.63); Joseph Hilkin (38th, 19:04.36); Joseph Garry (40th, 19:13.60); Noah Sash (41st, 19:16.77)