Scarlets blank Packer girls tennis team

The Austin girls tennis team lost to Mankato West 7-0 in Paulson Courts Thursday.

The Packers are now 2-6 overall.

Singles

No. 1 Payton Douglas (MW) def. Gracie Schmitt (A) 6-2, 6-3

No. 2 McKenna Schreiber (MW) def. Emma Haugen (A) 6-1, 6-0

No. 3 Riley Lowe (MW) def. Vida Curtis (A) 6-3, 6-2

No. 4 Julia Ulman (MW) def. Yazmine Huerta (A) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1 Ella Betters/Renn Corley (MW) def. Abby VanPelt/Katie VanPelt (A) 3-6, 6-4, 12-10

No. 2 Violette Leboutillier/Mariana Gioffre (MW) def. Jenna Hetzel/Seanna Kubas (A) 6-2, 6-3 ,

No. 3 Angie Dickhudt/Ellie Young (MW) def. Kaitlyn Riskedahl/Ella Nack (A) 6-1, 6-3