Rebels finish off LP in a sweep

The Southland volleyball team swept Lyle-Pacelli by scores of 25-18, 25-15, 25-16 in Adams Tuesday.

Breeley Galle put down seven kills for the Rebels (3-3 overall) and Megan Rauen had five kills for the Athletics (0-8 overall).

LP stats: Kate Rauen, 5 digs; Olivia Heard, 12 assists, 4 digs; Megan Rauen, 5 kills, 1 ace; Autumn Drennan, 8 digs; Morgan Klankowski, 2 blocks; Lucia Velasco, 4 kills

Southland stats: Breeley Galle, 7 kills, 1 block; Bria Nelsen, 5 assists, 1 block; Nevaeh Shaw, 1 block; Nora Schmitz, 7 digs; Shannon Kiefer, 4 kills, 3 aces; Katelyn McCabe, 7 digs, 3 aces; Maren Wehrenberg, 9 assists, 9 digs