Rebel volleyball team claws past Wolverines in 5

The Southland volleyball team edged out Glenville-Emmons (0-1 overall) by scores of 21-25, 25-22, 25-23, 17-25, 18-16 in Adams Thursday.

The Rebels (1-1 overall) were led by Bria Nelsen, who had 29 set assists.

Southland stats: Breeley Galle, 7 kills, 3 blocks; Bria Nelsen, 29 assists; Nora Schmitz, 20 digs, 1 block, 2 aces; Shannon Kiefer, 17 kills; Katelyn McCabe, 5 kills, 18 digs, 3 aces; Maren Wehrenberg, 10 assists, 2 aces