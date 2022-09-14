Photos: American Idol’s Maddie Poppe performs at Nexus-Gerard
Published 3:44 pm Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Season 16 American Idol winner Maddie Poppe opens up her short set for students and staff at Nexus-Gerard Family Healing Wednesday afternoon. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
American Idol Season 16 winner Maddie Poppe peforms a set for Nexus-Gerard students Wednesday at Nexus-Gerard Family Healing. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Maddie Poppe laughes at a comment from a student at Nexus-Gerard during a performance Wednesday. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Maddie Poppe answers a question from a student at Nexus-Gerard during a performance Wednesday. Poppe was the American Idol winner in the 16th season. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
American Idol winner Maddie Poppe answers questions from Nexus-Gerard students following a short performance Wednesday. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Nexus-Gerard students raise their hands to ask questions of American Idol winner Maddie Poppe during a performance Wednesday at the Nexus-Gerard Family Healing. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Nexus-Gerard Family Healing students got a treat Wednesday afternoon during a visit by American Idol’s Season 16 winner Maddie Poppe.
The Iowa native sung original songs as well as covers and talked a little bit about her career and answered questions from the students.
The event was made possible by Hormel Foods Corps., which is celebrating its Spirit Week. It will be hosting a free outdoor concert Friday night next to the Spam Museum featuring Chayce Beckham and Phillip Phillips.