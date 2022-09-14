Photos: American Idol’s Maddie Poppe performs at Nexus-Gerard

Published 3:44 pm Wednesday, September 14, 2022

By Eric Johnson

Nexus-Gerard Family Healing students got a treat Wednesday afternoon during a visit by American Idol’s Season 16 winner Maddie Poppe.

The Iowa native sung original songs as well as covers and talked a little bit about her career and answered questions from the students.

The event was made possible by Hormel Foods Corps., which is celebrating its Spirit Week. It will be hosting a free outdoor concert Friday night next to the Spam Museum featuring Chayce Beckham and Phillip Phillips.

