Packer volleyball team edged out by Wingers in five

The Austin volleyball team lost to Red Wing in three games by scores of 25-23, 16-25, 20-25, 25-19, 15-6 in Packer Gym Thursday.

The Packers were in position to win the match, but the Wingers were able to take the last two games.

“We are so close,” Austin head coach Jeremy Struck said. “We are playing deeper into sets and our response has been good when we dig ourselves a hole. Our time will come and we will continue to fight.”

Austin stats: Chloe Jenkins, 7 kills, 14 assists, 6 digs; Peyton Manahan, 6 kills, 3 aces, 13 digs; Ava Denzer, 6 kills, 6 digs; Emily Hjelmen, 3 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs; Mary 3 kills, 4 blocks, 1 assist, 1 dig; Nora Tweeten, 2 kills 1 block; Haleigh Holman, 2 aces, 1 dig; Kristen Nielsen, 1 assist, 1 ace, 24 digs