Packer volleyball team edged out by Wingers in five

Published 1:49 pm Friday, September 16, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Austin volleyball team lost to Red Wing in three games by scores of 25-23, 16-25, 20-25, 25-19, 15-6 in Packer Gym Thursday.

The Packers were in position to win the match, but the Wingers were able to take the last two games.

“We are so close,” Austin head coach Jeremy Struck said. “We are playing deeper into sets and our response has been good when we dig ourselves a hole. Our time will come and we will continue to fight.”

Austin stats: Chloe Jenkins, 7 kills, 14 assists, 6 digs; Peyton Manahan, 6 kills, 3 aces, 13 digs; Ava Denzer, 6 kills, 6 digs; Emily Hjelmen, 3 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs; Mary 3 kills, 4 blocks, 1 assist, 1 dig; Nora Tweeten, 2 kills 1 block; Haleigh Holman, 2 aces, 1 dig; Kristen Nielsen, 1 assist, 1 ace, 24 digs

More RSS General

Veteran judge named special master in Pres. Trump documents search

Minnesota governor rolls out plan to fight climate change

Minnesota regulators approve huge solar project in Becker

Minnesota high court to hear debate on cameras in courtroom

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections