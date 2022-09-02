Packer girls blanked by Cougars

The Austin girls soccer team couldn’t generate very many scoring opportunities as it lost to Mankato East 4-0 in Art Hass Stadium Thursday.

The Packers (0-2 overall, 0-1 Big Nine) trailed 1-0 at halftime, but the Cougars (3-0 overall, 3-0 Big Nine) scored two goals in the first 11 minutes of the second half to pull away.

“We took some risks on the attack and that showed us some weakness and East did a good job on the counter attack. Now we can build,” Austin head coach Jake Levisen said. “We see areas in need of improvement, but we also see areas of greatness.”

McKenzie Keller scored twice in the second half for East.

After fielding a middle school program for the past two seasons, the Packers have a roster that features a lot of young talent as there are four freshmen and six sophomores on the varsity roster.

“The veteran players that we have are great leaders for the up and coming players that are blessing our team,” Levisen said. “Each individual person brings their own spark and once we can hone that in, it’s going to be an awesome season.”

Mya Walters had 13 saves for the Packers and Austin had zero shots on goal.