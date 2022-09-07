Our Opinion: Welcoming Spirit

This Friday will be the first day of Welcoming Week in Austin. A nationwide initiative to make communities more welcoming places, Austin has embraced the effort with an array of events that are intended to make our community a place that opens its arms to all visitors; all those who wish to come and call Austin home.

Because of Austin’s business environment that includes Hormel Food and Quality Pork Processor, many, many people have come to Austin in hopes of a good life for themselves and their families.

There have been numerous backgrounds counted among those people and that continues today. Had you driven past UFCW Local 663’s Labor Day Picnic Monday you would have seen that lovely diversity on full display.

Austin is a final destination for many as roots are set up and spread to leave their flowers across our community. And so it was a logical next step to ensure these people were welcomed with open arms.

Welcoming Week is a way to show that spirit as well as the pride in what makes Austin such a special place to be. We hope that you look at the list of events taking place Sept. 9-18 and make plans to at least try and show up to one or two of them, and become part of the spirit that opens doors to others.