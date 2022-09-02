Letter to the Editor: Thankful for the support

Dear Austin Community,

This past weekend, with the leadership of Riverland Community College, the Hormel Foundation, and several community members, we were able to present to Austin a beautiful book entitled “Our Austin, Our America” that celebrates Austin’s diverse people and spirit. It has been a great honor for me to be able to give back to my hometown this acknowledgment of it’s progressive spirit, a spirit that has welcomed and made new homes for many families from all over the world.

Thank you, Austin, for helping the world to be a better place by shining the light of compassion and inclusion. I look forward to seeing you all at our photography show, illustrating Austin’s great diversity, at the Minnesota State Capital Art Gallery early this coming year. And you can get the book at the Riverland Community College Bookstore or at Sweet Reads book store on Main Street. Many thanks to all.

William Taufic

Bedford, New York