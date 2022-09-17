Letter to the Editor: Groundbreaking will support children, families

Thank you to the Austin Daily Herald for covering the recent groundbreaking of the new Family Center addition at Nexus-Gerard Family Healing.

As a Nexus-Gerard supporter and board member of the Nexus Foundation for Family Healing I’m thrilled to see the start of this project. The Family Center will support hundreds of children and families who receive mental health support through Nexus-Gerard each year.

We are pleased to again be working with The Joseph Company as our general contractor and are grateful for the community support that has allowed this project to begin before winter sets in. Nexus-Gerard will be continuing to raise funds for the Family Center over the coming months and I’m excited to share more with anyone who has interest in supporting this important resource in our community!

Jeanne Sheehan

Austin, MN