LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland drama to perform ‘Mamma Mia!’
Published 5:18 pm Friday, September 9, 2022
The LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland drama department will be presenting “Mamma Mia!” at 6 p.m. on Oct. 1 and 8 and 2 p.m. on Oct. 2 and 9 in the Southland School Theatre in Adams.
Taking place on a small Greek island, the play follows Sophie, who is hoping for a dream wedding where her father gives her away. However, Sophie doesn’t know who the father is and her mother, Donna, refuses to talk about the past.
Taking matters into her own hands, Sophie begins digging into the mystery and invites the three men who could be her father.
The story throughout is told to the music of ABBA.
Tickets are $6 for students and $8 for adults. Reserve tickets at losmusicalreservations@gmail.com.
Cast
Aidan Kiefer — Sky
Brynn Sathre — Sophie
Odear Granle — Sam Carmichael
Bennet Mullenbach — Bill
Diann Smith — Donna
Brede Nelsen — Harry
Lindsay Bergan — Rosie
Lydia Wilde — Tanya
Cast also includes around 35 students grades 3-12
Crew
Director/ set design/ costumes — Madlain Vander
Music Director — Jenna Steinkamp
Asst. Directors — Macy Klaehn, Emma Mandt, Tom Flaherty