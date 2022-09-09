LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland drama to perform ‘Mamma Mia!’

The LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland drama department will be presenting “Mamma Mia!” at 6 p.m. on Oct. 1 and 8 and 2 p.m. on Oct. 2 and 9 in the Southland School Theatre in Adams.

Taking place on a small Greek island, the play follows Sophie, who is hoping for a dream wedding where her father gives her away. However, Sophie doesn’t know who the father is and her mother, Donna, refuses to talk about the past.

Taking matters into her own hands, Sophie begins digging into the mystery and invites the three men who could be her father.

The story throughout is told to the music of ABBA.

Tickets are $6 for students and $8 for adults. Reserve tickets at losmusicalreservations@gmail.com.

Cast

Aidan Kiefer — Sky

Brynn Sathre — Sophie

Odear Granle — Sam Carmichael

Bennet Mullenbach — Bill

Diann Smith — Donna

Brede Nelsen — Harry

Lindsay Bergan — Rosie

Lydia Wilde — Tanya

Cast also includes around 35 students grades 3-12

Crew

Director/ set design/ costumes — Madlain Vander

Music Director — Jenna Steinkamp

Asst. Directors — Macy Klaehn, Emma Mandt, Tom Flaherty