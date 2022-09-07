Judith “Judy” Peters

Judith “Judy” Ann (Carothers) Peters went to be with her Lord on August 29, 2022 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Judy was born on July 27, 1943 in Garner, Iowa to Charles and Adeline Carothers. The family soon moved to Austin, MN. Judy graduated from Austin High school in 1961 and continued her education at Lutheran Bible Institute in Golden Valley, MN. She was united in marriage to Robert Peters December 28, 1963. In 1968, the family moved to Harmony, MN where Bob and a friend started a Veterinary practice.

Judy had many roles during her years in Harmony. A few include: church council member (first woman), council president, church youth director, foster parent and business woman (guest house/ bed & breakfast). She was also a member of the board of directors of Fillmore County DAC for over ten years.

Judy was a loving, kind, forgiving and caring daughter, wife, mother, sister, sister-in-law and friend. She was always ready with a quick smile and a listening ear to those around her. She loved coffee, shopping, laughing, lunching, flower gardening, golfing, traveling, decorating and scrapbooking. She was happiest when she was surrounded by her family and friends – especially during the holidays! She was so loved and will be greatly missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents Chuck and Addie, Bob’s parents George and Marie, granddaughter Faith, great-grandson Mylan, sister-in-law Betty and brother-in-law Quentin.

She is survived by her husband Bob, their daughters Annette (Jeff) Casterton, Susan (Carl) Fischer, son Jim (Tina) Peters, grandchildren Sarah and Ryan Casterton, Kelsey (Josh) Bergey, Dennis Fischer, Samuel, Joshua, and Addie Peters, great-grandchild Sumner Bergey, her brothers, Ron (Carol) and Jim (Linda) Carothers and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be designated to:

Greenfield Lutheran Youth Ministry

235 Main Ave S.

Harmony, MN 55939

Celebration of Life plans are pending and will be announced at a later date. Lindstrom Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.