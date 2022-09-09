Jamey Helgeson: Mark your calendars, and purchase your tickets today

LIFE Mower County is celebrating its 70th Anniversary in 2022 and we are pleased to announce that the “LIFE is Better Together 70th Anniversary Celebration” will be taking place on Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Holiday Inn Austin Conference Center.

This event — designed for the whole family — is not to be missed. The evening will begin with a social hour with hors d’oeuvres at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m. The evening’s activities will also include entertainment by Brandon Sampson and John Wheeler from Six Mile Grove, a cash bar, raffles, a Heads or Tails game, and 70th Anniversary presentation and video premier.

LIFE Mower County is a privately funded, non-profit organization. We don’t receive any state or federal funding. In order to provide programs and services to support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families, fundraising events like this 70th Anniversary Celebration are necessary. One hundred percent of the funds raised at this event will be used in Mower County to support people of all ages with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.

To learn more, become a sponsor, or purchase tickets, please visit www.lifemowercounty.org/70thanniversarycelebration. The deadline to purchase a sponsorship and/or tickets is Thursday, Sept. 15.

Thank you for showing up for disability services this year

Thanks to your dedicated advocacy, we got closer than ever to getting Congress to pass historic funding for home and community-based services (HCBS). You helped us send nearly half a million messages to Congress since 2020, urging them to prioritize the critical needs of people with disabilities, their families, and the workforce that supports them.

And while Congress ultimately left out HCBS in the reconciliation bill (https://tinyurl.com/HCBSFunding2022), it doesn’t mean this important fight is over! Continue to push on with us (https://tinyurl.com/PassDisabilityFunding) – with and thousands of advocates like you from around the country.

Upcoming Events

Monday: People First Aktion Club Meeting

Tuesday: Open Center

Wednesday: Walking Club at Bandshell Park

Thursday: What’s Cooking

Friday: Movie and Munchies — “Spiderman: No Way Home”

Saturday: National Eagle Center Riverboat Cruise

Sept. 20: Bingo

Sept. 21: Walking Club at Mill Pond

Sept. 22: Self-Advocates Minnesota (SAM) Meeting

Sept. 23: Austin Packers Homecoming Football Game

You can see the full calendar at https://tinyurl.com/LIFEMCCalendar