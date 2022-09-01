James D. Van, 80, of Moline, IL, passed away on August 22, 2022 at home surrounded by loved ones.

Private funeral services will be held at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Burial will be at Moline Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Salem Lutheran Church, Moline.

Jim was born May 21, 1942 in Austin, MN, the son of Verne and Ardath (Tuftee) Van. He married Marcia “Pam” Kiener on July 9, 1977 in Austin, MN. She preceded him in death on April 26, 2019.

Jim enjoyed a successful career in sales, retiring from the Keebler Cookie Company as a District Sales Manager. He was a loyal and dedicated employee; representing Keebler and Ernie the Elf was something he took great pride in.

Jim was a member of Salem Lutheran Church, Moline, the Viking’s Club, Moline and was a member of Moline Turners, where he built many close friendships and great memories. He was an avid hunter and did a wonderful job sharing this passion with his son and grandkids, teaching them to respect nature, safety, and the importance of the sport. Jim loved being outside and his labs.

Always quick with a joke, Jim lived a full life professionally and personally. His children will be forever grateful for his incessant advocacy and the resulting positive impact that he had on their lives. He was loved as a husband, son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. Now in the arms of Jesus in heaven, where the deer are always in rut and turkeys are always gobbling, his presence on earth will be greatly missed.

Survivors include his children, Brett (Molly) Van, Coal Valley and Nicky (John) O’Meara, Moline and grandchildren, Matt, Vince, Joe and Allie. He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant sister, Barbara, sisters, Joan and Audrey, and his beloved black labs Mattie and Dez.