Inviting all singers to join in an Austin CommUNITY choir Experience

The Northwestern Singers and Riverland Community College’s Choir are joining forces to make music together.

The two groups are reinventing, re-invigorating, and ready to make music. With less focus on show and more focus on music, shorter rehearsals and more flexible and varied performance schedules, the public is invited to raise their voices.

Rehearsals are Tuesdays from 6:30-8 p.m. The first rehearsal of the season is 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Riververland Community College, Austin East Campus Room E102 (Choir room). Join in the fun any time through Oct. 4.

For more information, contact Fay Bollingberg at drb@bollingberg.com or Scott Blankenbaker, director, at 507-433-0547 or email music@riverland.edu.