In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

Nine teams played duplicate bridge on Tuesday and 11 teams played on Wednesday this week. Both started at 11:30 a.m. and games are at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin.

Tuesdays winners were:

First place, Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen

Second place, Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

Third place, Theresa Baldus and Harriet Oldenburg

During Wednesday play first, second and fourth places were earned by Albert Lea teams and Austin players took the third and fifth places

First place, Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson

Second place, Julie Prochnow and Lorraine Quinlivan

Third place, Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Fourth place, Barb and Orrin Roisen

Fifth place, Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

Last week we talked about the King of Bridge in an article from the ACBL magazine;

In the same pages Travis Kui, 10 years old, from Brooklyn, New York, relates how he got started playing the game at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. He started out not liking the game only to discover the different strategies to the game. He went on to attend Bridge Whiz program, took classes, was invited to play in tournaments and ended his article by saying, “Playing and learning how to play duplicate bridge has helped me grow smarter, and more social, changing my life.”

Out of the mouths of babes.