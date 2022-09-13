Flamingo fundraiser ready to fly

Published 4:44 pm Tuesday, September 13, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Friends of the Library are once again offering its Flockin’ Flamingos fundraiser.

Flocking will take place between Sept. 15 and Oct. 27 and flocks will be in place for one day.

People can donate money to have a flock of flamingos placed on to a friend’s yard. Order forms are available at the library or via a Google docs form on the Friends of the Library Facebook page.

Flock sizes range from 12 ($12), 24 ($24) and 36 ($36).

Anti-flocking insurance is available.

Donations can also be submitted through PayPal by going to http://paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity/2183426. Checks can also be mailed to the Austin Public Library, care of FOL. Please identify the fundraiser in the memo.

Proceeds will benefit the library renovation.

