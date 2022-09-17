Evie Mohrfeld: Riverboat cruise highlights September travels

These past few days we have experienced such beautiful summer weather and September is the time we look for color and cruising.

On Sept. 25 we will take a riverboat cruise to Stillwater. We will be boarding at 8:15 a.m. and departing at 8:30 a.m. from the Walmart parking lot. Please note this is a few minutes earlier then we first announced, because of expected road construction and weekend traffic.

Our destination is the St. Croix River. Stillwater is also the oldest town in Minnesota and also the birth place of Minnesota. A trolley tour will have us riding the hills and highlighting historic mansions from its history.

We will then proceed to the riverboat and be greeted by a jazz band, who will board and entertain us on our ride. And of course there will be a narration by the captain. A special dinner will await us as we begin our scenic ride.

Our return time to Austin will be about 6-6:30 p.m. We are also hoping we will be in for some of the fall leafing colors.

This trip does not require masks, but you can wear them if you feel more comfortable.

Upcoming trips

Oct. 7-15: New England rails and trails tour to the New England states. Will depart at 6 a.m. from Walmart.

Oct. 12: Columbus may have sailed the sea in 1492, and so we will sail here in 2022. This one-day cruise will have us cruising the Mississippi River. Departing on the LaCrosse Queen Paddle-wheeler for a three-hour excursion with narration by the captain and live music as we go cruisin’ down the river.

Our lunch will include carved ham and Swedish meatballs and much more. We will depart at 10:30 a.m. from Walmart. A once-a-year stop at a open fruit market will be included. Return time will be about 7 p.m.

This particular trip was planned because of the interest in our travelers when enjoying the beautiful colors. We call ourselves Leaf Peepers. The color is scheduled to be full around that time. This trip is due by Sept. 28. You won’t want to miss the boat. Call the Travel Office 507-438-3946.

Nov. 17-18: Fireside Theater presents “White Christmas,” based on the beloved film starring Bing Crosby, and Rosemary Clooney. This unique theater production is in “the round” staging and has a fabulous buffet. It is definitely a highlight. This two-day trip includes lodging in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. A few openings remain on this trip.

Dec. 15: One more trip is planned for our travel season. Final details will be available soon in the October newsletter.