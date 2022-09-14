Cynthia “Cindy” Sue Schubert, 60, of Brownsdale, Minnesota passed away peacefully on Monday, September 12, 2022, following a lengthy illness.

Cindy was born on December 29, 1961, in Osage, Iowa to Bernard and Dorothy Walter. Cindy grew up on the family farm in Lyle, Minnesota and graduated from Lyle High School. Cindy met Michael Schubert while working at Bridgeman’s, a local Austin restaurant. Mike proposed to Cindy in the Bridgeman’s parking (much to Cindy’s dismay) and the two were united in marriage on August 15, 1981.

Cindy held many different positions over the years, most recently employed at Hormel in the payroll department.

Above all she cherished time spent with family, friends and her beloved grandchildren. Her favorite days were those spent with her grandchildren; snuggling, giggling and sharing treats. She loved traveling to Florida and sharing adventures with her family, especially her grandchildren. Mike and Cindy spent many years owning, operating and promoting dirt tracks in southern Minnesota, most recently operating 56 Speedway.

Cindy is survived by her husband, Mike; daughter, Kristin (Dalton Arends) Rubin; son, Jeremy (Krista) Schubert; daughter, Kayla (Ben) Sprung; parents, Bernard and Dorothy Walter; grandchildren, Trent (15), Karson (13), Tyson (11) and Kayley (11) Rubin, Ella (8) and Carter (6) Schubert, Claire (6), Ava (3) and Lexi (2) Sprung; and many siblings, nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Nyles and Kate VanHooser, and Russ and Rose Walter; and brother-in-law, Randy Morris.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Michelle “Aunt Shell” Wollenburg for the care she provided over the last few months. The family would also like to sincerely thank Dr. Leventakos and the Mayo Clinic Oncology Department for the care they provided.

The Mass of Christian Burial for Cindy will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 16, at St. Augustine Catholic Church and will continue for one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.worlein.com.