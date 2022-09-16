Convictions: Aug. 28-Sept. 4

— Ty-Jhuan Davis Anderson, 22, Rochester, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for fifth degree drugs possession. He must follow several conditions.

— Dale Robert Christianson, 52, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Tyler Graham Conzine, 27, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs possession. He was also sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor domestic assault. He must follow a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 365 days in jail. He was also sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor third degree DWi-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow all conditions. Failure to do so could result in 365 days in jail.

— Jerry Arthur Hoy, 51, Austin, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for gross misdemeanor domestic assault. He was given credit for 94 days in jail.

— Trendon James Johnson, 33, Lino Lakes, was sentenced to 29 months in prison for felony violate domestic abuse no contact order.

— Derek Charles Megraw, 38, LeRoy, was sentenced to seven years supervised probation for felony possess pornographic work-computer disk/electronic/magnetic/optical image with porngraphy. He must follow several conditions and pay a $2,000 fine. Failure to do so could result in 15 months in prison. He was also sentenced to seven years supervised probation for three additional counts of the same count.

— Beani Nyigwo Okony, 35, Rochester, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions and pay a $900 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Willie Padilla, 43, Stillwater, was sentenced to 23 months in prison for felony violate domestic abuse no contact order.

— Troy Jennings Peterson, 29, Ames, Iowa, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony criminal vehicular operation-substantial bodily harm under influence of alcohol. He must follow several conditions. He was also sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI-under influence of alcohol. He must follow conditions and pay a $2,000 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Justin Thomas Rios, 32, Albert Lea, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for felony receiving stolen property. He must follow several conditions and pay a $1,000 fine. Failure to do so could result in 17 months in prison.

— Brandon James Roberts, 28, Rochester, was sentenced to three years supervised probation for felony domestic assault. He must follow several conditions and pay a $50 fine. Failure to do so could result in 18 months in prison.

— Devon Roger Sahr, 33, Lakeville, was sentenced to three years unsupervised probation for gross misdemeanor second degree DWI alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 365 days in jail.

— Joseph Allen Vandeweerd, 37, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor carry a pistol without permit. He must follow several conditions and pay a $100 fine. Failure to do so could result in 316 days in jail. He was given credit for 49 days served.

— Robert Charles Anderson, 44, Austin, was sentenced to 58 months in prison for felony drugs second degree possess 25 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine.

— Marcos Darrel Brito, 35, San Jose, California, was sentenced to 65 months in prison for felony first degree drugs – possess 100 grams or more of methamphetamine.

— Seth Andrew Haney, 37, Austin, was sentenced to one year unsupervised probation for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety. He must follow conditions and pay a $300 fine.

— Michael David LaVelle, 52, Brainerd, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety. He must follow conditions and pay a $100 fine.

— Justin Thomas Rios, 33, Albert Lea, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for felony fifth degree possess schedule 1, 2, 3, 4 – not small amount marijuana. He must follow several conditions.

— Michael Thomas Baxter, 63, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount schedule I/ll – not marijuana. He must follow several conditions and pay a $900 fine. Failure to do so could result in a 178 days in jail. He was given credit for two days served.

—Trae Anthony Diaz, 29, Bemidji, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount Schedule I/II – not marijuana. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 107 days in jail. He was given credit for 73 days served.

— Montana Richard Hinchley, 27, Austin, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony third degree drugs sale of a narcotic. He must follow several conditions and pay a $50 fine. Failure to do so could result in 21 months in prison. He was also sentenced to five years probation for felony escape from custody. He must follow several conditions and pay a $50 fine. Failure to do so could result in 13 months in prison.

— Javier Viveros Magana, 21, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for DWI operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 177 days in jail. He was given credit for three days served.

— Poe Reh, 23, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration of .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine.

— Tracey Lynn Ristau, 59, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. She must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Ashley Marie White, 33, Shakopee, was sentenced to 66 months in prison for felony first degree DWI-under influence of a controlled substance.

— Nicole Marie Coffee, 40, Rochester, was sentenced to three years supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs possession. She was also sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor second degree DWI under influence of controlled substance. She was also sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor second degree DWI-any amount schedule I/II drugs. She was also sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor theft by swindle. She was also sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor second degree DWI-body contains any amount schedule I/II drugs.

— Erika Marie Fairs, 40, Wykoff, was sentenced to two years unsupervised probation for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety. She must follow conditions and pay a $300 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Darren Robert Frohwein, 53, Brownsdale, was sentenced to one year unsupervised probation for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety. He must follow conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 365 days in jail.

— Corey Joe Hummel, 35, LeRoy, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for felony fleeing a police officer in motor vehicle. He was also sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor second degree DWI-refuse to submit to blood or urine test as required by search warrant.

— Jade Haley Kulish, 24, Rochester, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor fifth degree possess 1,2,3,4 not small amount of marijuana.

— Matthew Steven Tlougan, 29, Rochester, was sentenced to five years supervised probation forv felony fifth degree drugs possession. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 28 months in prison.